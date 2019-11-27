Cloudy Thanksgiving, strong storms possible Saturday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds are blanketing southeast Texas as we head into Thanksgiving, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we shouldn't see much sunshine until Sunday.Cool air leftover from Wednesday's front will linger over Houston Thursday, keeping lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 60s. A sprinkle or light shower is possible at anytime, but Travis says accumulations will hardly measure more than a trace.A warm front lifting in form the Gulf Friday will bring more warm, humid, and breezy conditions ahead of a stronger cold front arriving Saturday. This front could bring scattered strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, then much cooler, drier, and sunnier weather for Sunday. While it's possible some of the storms could be severe, Travis says it's too soon to get specific on who will be impacted, so stay weather aware after you've had your fill of turkey and pie.