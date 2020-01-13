Weather

Cloudy skies and rain chances return to the forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moisture will continue to stream in overnight bringing back cloudy skies and a chance for patchy morning fog. Also in the morning, we could start to see some rain near the coast that should move further inland during the day. Make sure you keep an umbrella handy and give yourself some extra time out on the roads.

Rain chances will continue throughout the rest of the week with the best chance coming on Tuesday as a warm front moves through the area. Slight rain chances continue into the second half of the week along with the chance of patchy, dense fog. Most of the rain should be showers but a few storms cannot be ruled out especially on Tuesday.

Our next cold front is forecasted to roll through next Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in. This will make for nice but cool marathon weather.

