Cloudy and chilly start to your Thursday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll want your umbrella and your jacket while moving around town Thursday. A weather system in the upper levels will bring a chance of light-to-moderate rain showers during the day Thursday.

Clouds will thicken up as this upper-level low approaches. A few showers will return to southeast Texas by late Thursday morning, and we'll keep a chance for light showers into early Friday morning. It now appears most of the rain Thursday night will stay near the coast and over the Gulf of Mexico. The majority of the rain should be over by the Friday morning drive, but the streets could be wet, especially near the coast. The sky should partially clear by Friday afternoon.

Expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds Saturday and Sunday with seasonal winter temps.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday and Tuesday ahead of a stronger cold front. This cold front will bring in air currently over northwest Canada, which should drop our temps into the 30s.

