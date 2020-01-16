Cloudy afternoon, followed by more fog this evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overcast and dreary afternoon is in store, with temperatures staying nearly stationary in the mid 70's. A few stray showers are possible today and then Fog will set in again after sunset tonight, with the heaviest along and south of I-10.It will remain unusually mild Thursday, but a weak cold front will slide in during the afternoon and stall somewhere in southeast Texas Thursday night. There's only a 30% chance you'll get some rain with this front, and no thunderstorms are expected. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.Sea fog will remain an issue near the coast night and day until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. As moisture continues to overlap the cold air, it's possible some days won't warm out of the 40s.