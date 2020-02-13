Clouds with a few showers today and tonight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds are increasing through the early morning hours and will stick with us through the day. Those clouds will thicken and a few raindrops will make it to the ground during the afternoon. That rain will be light and scattered.There's a better chance for rain Saturday evening and night as the main disturbance moves through. Most if not all of that should be gone by daybreak Sunday.The weather for early next week will remain on the cool and dry side. Lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 50s and 60s. A gradual warmup is expected by the end of the week with high temperatures approaching the 70s. Another front looks likely next weekend or early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.