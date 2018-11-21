I'm serving up a little sunshine with the turkey on #Thanksgiving. Some clouds in the morning but the sky should clear by midday. Temps will be cool when you take your walk after dinner to work off some of the calories! #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/gqyiM3kaqJ — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) November 21, 2018

Thanksgiving Day will start with a few showers but the clouds should clear by mid-morning. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be cool Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s across southeast Texas.If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Another fast-moving weather system could bring another round of showers during the morning and afternoon.The next cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, but it looks less likely that we'll get much rain out of this one.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.