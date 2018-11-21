WEATHER

Houston Weather: Turkey with a side of sunshine for Thanksgiving

It's looking like some rain chances are building for Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thanksgiving Day will start with a few showers but the clouds should clear by mid-morning. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be cool Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s across southeast Texas.


If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Another fast-moving weather system could bring another round of showers during the morning and afternoon.

The next cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, but it looks less likely that we'll get much rain out of this one.

