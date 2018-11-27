Temperatures will tumble again overnight, although not as low as last night. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be in the upper 40s early Wednesday morning in areas away from the coast.Although you'll need your jacket early in the day, you won't Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 70-degrees under a partly cloudy sky.More clouds and a few showers are possible Thursday and Friday.Some of the storms on Friday could be strong, but once this weather system clears the state, the rest of the weekend looks great.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.