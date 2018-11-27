WEATHER

Houston Weather: Warming up Wednesday

Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be in the 70s in the coming days.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will tumble again overnight, although not as low as last night. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be in the upper 40s early Wednesday morning in areas away from the coast.

Although you'll need your jacket early in the day, you won't Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 70-degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

More clouds and a few showers are possible Thursday and Friday.

Some of the storms on Friday could be strong, but once this weather system clears the state, the rest of the weekend looks great.
