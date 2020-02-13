Mild afternoon with clouds building in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9535662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 viewers sent in pictures and videos of snow-covered houses, streets, cars and landscapes.

How long will this cold air stick around?

When is our next cold front?

When is our next chance of rain?

What can we expect for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?

That moment when everyone gets snow but you don't because you live in Houston. Here are some of the best memes about our lack of snowfall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a sunny morning, cloud cover has rolled in from the west. This will help keep temperatures cool in the low 50s for the afternoon. We should see the clouds move out overnight into early Wednesday morning.A disturbance will be moving over the area today and could generate a shower or two.A seasonal chill will stay in the air for most of the next 10 days. We expect a frosty morning Wednesday, then lows will generally be in the 40s for the rest of our 10 day forecast window. Highs will bounce from the 50s to the 60s.Our next cold front will arrive late Thursday. It should pass through dry with minimal clouds, leading to more sunshine and seasonal winter temps through the first half of the weekend.Early next week a wet weather pattern will develop over Southeast Texas. A chance of showers returns as early as Sunday and will linger through Wednesday of next week. Tuesday has the highest chance of rain with temperatures possibly stuck in the 40s or 50s.As the wet weather pattern develops, we are expecting increasing clouds and a chance for showers. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s in the morning and warm into the low 60s during the afternoon.Stay tuned!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.