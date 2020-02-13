Mild afternoon with clouds building in

one minute weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a sunny morning, cloud cover has rolled in from the west. This will help keep temperatures cool in the low 50s for the afternoon. We should see the clouds move out overnight into early Wednesday morning.

A disturbance will be moving over the area today and could generate a shower or two.

How long will this cold air stick around?


A seasonal chill will stay in the air for most of the next 10 days. We expect a frosty morning Wednesday, then lows will generally be in the 40s for the rest of our 10 day forecast window. Highs will bounce from the 50s to the 60s.

When is our next cold front?


Our next cold front will arrive late Thursday. It should pass through dry with minimal clouds, leading to more sunshine and seasonal winter temps through the first half of the weekend.

When is our next chance of rain?


Early next week a wet weather pattern will develop over Southeast Texas. A chance of showers returns as early as Sunday and will linger through Wednesday of next week. Tuesday has the highest chance of rain with temperatures possibly stuck in the 40s or 50s.

What can we expect for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?


As the wet weather pattern develops, we are expecting increasing clouds and a chance for showers. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s in the morning and warm into the low 60s during the afternoon.



