More sun for your Sunday & a slight chance for rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We ended up seeing widespread rain across the area on Saturday, but rain chances will really start to go down heading into Sunday. We could still see a few isolated storms overnight into Sunday but most of us will stay dry.We should start off Sunday with partly cloudy skies and we may even see mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon. We could see a few storms fire up in the afternoon but chances look slim.We'll continue to have a chance of rain during the first half of next week, but toward the end of the week a heat ridge will build overhead, bringing back hot, mostly dry weather for the first week of August. At this time we expect highs in the mid 90s, right at the average for this time of year.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.