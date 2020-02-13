Weather

More sun for your Sunday & a slight chance for rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We ended up seeing widespread rain across the area on Saturday, but rain chances will really start to go down heading into Sunday. We could still see a few isolated storms overnight into Sunday but most of us will stay dry.
We should start off Sunday with partly cloudy skies and we may even see mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon. We could see a few storms fire up in the afternoon but chances look slim.


We'll continue to have a chance of rain during the first half of next week, but toward the end of the week a heat ridge will build overhead, bringing back hot, mostly dry weather for the first week of August. At this time we expect highs in the mid 90s, right at the average for this time of year.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools can't shutdown before classes start, Gov. Abbott says
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
Waller County Sheriff dies following heart attack
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
New Nike 'You Can't Stop Us' ad goes viral
Q&A: What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?
Custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers fear returning to schools
Show More
New study shows effects of social distancing in 46 countries
Huntsville landmark closes after 83 years because of COVID-19
1 dead after car flies off downtown freeway overpass
New sculpture on Galveston after 1900 storm coming soon
Young mother remains missing after toddler found alone
More TOP STORIES News