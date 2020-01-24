Clearing skies means a cold Friday morning

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The skies have cleared and that means fast falling temps overnight. You'll wake up to readings in the upper 30s to the north, and low to middle 40s in the south. Friday afternoon will be completely sunny with mild temps in the 60s.Clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few coastal showers late in the day. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.