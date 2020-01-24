Weather

Clearing skies means a cold Friday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The skies have cleared and that means fast falling temps overnight. You'll wake up to readings in the upper 30s to the north, and low to middle 40s in the south. Friday afternoon will be completely sunny with mild temps in the 60s.

Clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few coastal showers late in the day. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain.

