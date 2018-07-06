Clearing Lake Houston of Harvey debris could cost $20 million

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3717031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Sylvester Turner and other local leaders tour the debris removal project in Lake Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and local leaders toured Lake Houston Friday where crews have been working to remove debris left over from Hurricane Harvey.It's been 11 months since the storm, and trees, trash, logs and vegetative material are still floating in the water. That debris slows water flowing into the lake from surrounding creeks and rivers, which can lead to serious flooding when it storms."Harvey was a huge wake up call. We've got to learn. Take the lessons that we've learned. That's why we'll be out here for the next three to six months removing the debris... and that's just one step," Mayor Turner said Friday. "When you combine what the city will be doing with what FEMA will be doing, with what the county is proposing to do.... I think we can significantly improve the situation out here for the people in the Kingwood area."Cleanup in the area started last month. A spokesperson for Mayor Turner tells ABC13 nine barges are on the water each day and crews collect anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 cubic yards of debris.Reports are that the removal project could cost anywhere from $8 million to $20 million.The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to pay for 90 percent of the cleanup. The city will pay for 10 percent.The trash will be transferred into dump trucks and carted away.