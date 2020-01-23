Clearing before sunset, followed by cold temps overnight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The skies have started clearing and will continue to do so into the overnight hours! This means temps will crash and wind chills will fall into the upper 30s for some of us.Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and some scattered showers.We'll monitor our next chance of thunderstorms returning midweek next week, until then, temps should be near normals!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.