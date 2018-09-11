WEATHER

CLASSES CANCELLED: No school in Texas City due to flooding

Classes cancelled for Texas City ISD

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy rainfall overnight is causing the water to rise, causing officials to cancel school in Texas City.

Texas City ISD has cancelled school for Tuesday due to the high water.


The College of the Mainland has announced it will be closed Tuesday due to flooding.

Nearby school districts of Dickinson and Clear Creek are holding class, but bus routes may be delayed.



Meteorologist Travis Herzog says parts of Galveston County have received up to six inches of rain.


You can check trouble spots here.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is in Dickinson, where there's street flooding across from an elementary school.

