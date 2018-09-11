CLASSES CANCELLED: No school in Texas City due to flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Heavy rainfall overnight is causing the water to rise, causing officials to cancel school in Texas City.
Texas City ISD has cancelled school for Tuesday due to the high water.
Due to flooding in and surrounding TCISD, we are cancelling school for Sept. 11, 2018.— Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) September 11, 2018
The College of the Mainland has announced it will be closed Tuesday due to flooding.
Nearby school districts of Dickinson and Clear Creek are holding class, but bus routes may be delayed.
We are experiencing slight bus delays due to the weather. CCISD is operating on a normal schedule today.— Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) September 11, 2018
See you soon 🐊! School will start at normal time but some bus routes may be running late. Stay dry and safe! @DickinsonISD— Gator STEM (@disdSTEM) September 11, 2018
Meteorologist Travis Herzog says parts of Galveston County have received up to six inches of rain.
STREET FLOODING: An Eyewitness News viewer sent us a photo of what it looks like on his street in Texas City. Be careful if you are headed out this morning. What does it look like where you live? If you can safely do so, tweet us your weather photos. https://t.co/mNm6i2RIDS pic.twitter.com/mjStUm7Ooq— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 11, 2018
You can check trouble spots here.