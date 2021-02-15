Boil orders rescinded in some parts of the SE Texas region

RELATED: Texas winter storm 2021: What you need to know about boil water notices
The city of Houston lifted its boil water notice on Sunday afternoon.
Galveston, Katy, Bellaire and Baytown authorities also lifted boil orders for customers in those municipalities on Sunday.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has a running list of utilities that have rescinded boil notices.
Area utilities and many other major water supplies in the area remained under boil orders Sunday. You can see a list of entities that have active boil order notices here.
There's more information on public water supplies in the state on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website.
Water utilities across Texas issued the boil orders last week due to low water pressure. Some have even had to shut off entire supplies after pipes burst.
