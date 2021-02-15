boil water advisory

Boil orders rescinded in some parts of the SE Texas region

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More water utility systems across the Houston area are lifting boil orders that went into effect after outages and pressure issues crippled supplies during last week's historic winter storm.

RELATED: Texas winter storm 2021: What you need to know about boil water notices

The city of Houston lifted its boil water notice on Sunday afternoon.

Galveston, Katy, Bellaire and Baytown authorities also lifted boil orders for customers in those municipalities on Sunday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has a running list of utilities that have rescinded boil notices.

Area utilities and many other major water supplies in the area remained under boil orders Sunday. You can see a list of entities that have active boil order notices here.

There's more information on public water supplies in the state on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website.

Water utilities across Texas issued the boil orders last week due to low water pressure. Some have even had to shut off entire supplies after pipes burst.

RELATED: Water service in Houston continues to improve, mayor still urges conservation after winter storm crisis

WATCH: What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
EMBED More News Videos

Don't risk it. One doctor said right now, the water is considered to be similar to flood water and shouldn't be consumed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonla marquecoldwinter stormpower outagewaterboil water advisorywinterwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Here's how you can help Texans in need
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
How Houston-area hospitals are working to conserve water
Desperation sets in as Texas power and water issues continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human skull found at NW Harris County park
1 dead in violent west Houston crash
3 family dogs killed in massive East End house fire
2 injured in Channelview house fire
Lance McCullers Jr., reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam join the show
ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions
Man killed in northwest Houston crash
Show More
Free water and food distribution continues across the Houston area
Weak cold front heads for Houston
Some Houston-area school and college closings continue
Texas store gives customers free groceries after power goes out
Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him
More TOP STORIES News