Chilly with gusty winds behind front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front has cleared through Southeast Texas and we are left with chilly weather and strong northerly winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Texas through 6 a.m. Thursday. Morning lows are starting mostly in the 40s, warming to the low 50s this afternoon under sunny skies, but the wind will make it feel cooler than those numbers, especially in the morning.

How strong will the winds be?



North winds will increase between 15 to 25 mph and gust up to 35 mph for inland areas, up to 45 mph near the coast.

What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?


The cold front Wednesday night should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time, we are expecting a cold morning in the low 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon near 60 degrees. It's possible there could even be a little frost on the ground Christmas morning.

What comes next?


After a pleasant weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, we'll see our next storm system move in mid-week.


