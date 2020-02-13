Chilly with gusty winds behind front

How strong will the winds be?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front has cleared through Southeast Texas and we are left with chilly weather and strong northerly winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Texas through 6 a.m. Thursday. Morning lows are starting mostly in the 40s, warming to the low 50s this afternoon under sunny skies, but the wind will make it feel cooler than those numbers, especially in the morning.North winds will increase between 15 to 25 mph and gust up to 35 mph for inland areas, up to 45 mph near the coast.The cold front Wednesday night should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time, we are expecting a cold morning in the low 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon near 60 degrees. It's possible there could even be a little frost on the ground Christmas morning.After a pleasant weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, we'll see our next storm system move in mid-week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.