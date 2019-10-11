HOUSTON WEATHER: Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5610877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temperatures in the 50s as storms move into Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chilly breeze will blow over Houston through the night. Temperatures will fall deeper into the 50s by sunrise, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says most neighborhoods will experience highs only in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon.Lots of clouds will linger in the sky Saturday morning, but it should become sunnier through the afternoon. Sunday will start off in the upper 50s then warm into the 70s as a warm front approaches from the Gulf. The approaching warm front will bring thicker clouds Sunday afternoon and even some rain showers, especially south of I-10.For those going to work and school on Monday, expect warmer temperatures in the 80s and a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Travis says rain chances will stay elevated through Wednesday because of the front stalled out nearby and moisture from a tropical weather system in the Pacific flowing into it.A weak cool front is expected to arrive Wednesday and dry things out, but it will turn stormier again toward next weekend as another front moves into Texas and tropical moisture piles up in the western Gulf.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.