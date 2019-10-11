Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chilly breeze will blow over Houston through the night. Temperatures will fall deeper into the 50s by sunrise, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says most neighborhoods will experience highs only in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

Lots of clouds will linger in the sky Saturday morning, but it should become sunnier through the afternoon. Sunday will start off in the upper 50s then warm into the 70s as a warm front approaches from the Gulf. The approaching warm front will bring thicker clouds Sunday afternoon and even some rain showers, especially south of I-10.

For those going to work and school on Monday, expect warmer temperatures in the 80s and a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Travis says rain chances will stay elevated through Wednesday because of the front stalled out nearby and moisture from a tropical weather system in the Pacific flowing into it.

A weak cool front is expected to arrive Wednesday and dry things out, but it will turn stormier again toward next weekend as another front moves into Texas and tropical moisture piles up in the western Gulf.

EMBED More News Videos

Temperatures in the 50s as storms move into Houston area



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring family's killer sentenced to death for 2014 massacre
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Gerrit Cole's famous brother-in-law cheers him on in Game 5
Show More
What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch
Check out some of the best Astros related tattoos
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
What you missed: Astros celebrate win with their families
1 of Josh Reddick's twin sons remains in NICU
More TOP STORIES News