Weather

Chilly weekend ahead, storms next week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early season freeze settled in to many spots this morning with near record cold temperatures in spots.

The dry and chilly temperatures will last through the weekend along with more cloud cover, then get ready for warmer and stormier weather for much of the work week, next week. Another front looks to come through sometime next week bringing yet another shot of cooler air as well.

Weekend Weather: Enjoy a dry weekend with low temps
