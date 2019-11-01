Chilly weekend ahead, storms next week.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5664158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No rain chances this weekend as temperatures remain low

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early season freeze settled in to many spots this morning with near record cold temperatures in spots.The dry and chilly temperatures will last through the weekend along with more cloud cover, then get ready for warmer and stormier weather for much of the work week, next week. Another front looks to come through sometime next week bringing yet another shot of cooler air as well.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.