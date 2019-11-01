Weather

Chilly weekend ahead, rain returns next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early season freeze settled in to many spots this morning with near record cold temperatures in spots.

The dry and chilly temperatures will last through the weekend along with more cloud cover, then get ready for warmer and stormier weather for much of the work week, next week. Another front looks to come through sometime next week bringing yet another shot of cooler air as well.

Weekend Weather: Enjoy a dry weekend with low temps
EMBED More News Videos

No rain chances this weekend as temperatures remain low



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He endangered a lot of lives' Man sparks chase in rush hour
Speeding suspects crash into 9 vehicles across Houston: police
Kids go nuts when Jose Altuve passes out Halloween candy
Astros manager pressed again on why no Gerrit Cole in Game 7
Little girl shot in chest while trick-or-treating
Mom and 3-year-old daughter hit by car while trick-or-treating
The Houston festival that was banned
Show More
Crime lab testing helps put drunk drivers behind bars
2019 Election Day: The 10 Texas ballot props you should know
Here's how a couple saved enough money to retire at age 40
Here's how your favorite Houston celebs dressed up for Halloween
Simpsons meme leads to murder in Pasadena: Police
More TOP STORIES News