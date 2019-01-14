Chilly weather awaits Houston Marathon runners

Big changes are coming to the forecast next weekend.A strong Arctic front will move through southeast Texas Saturday morning. This will usher in storms and much cooler temperatures.Most of the storms should be out of the area by the evening so it won't interfere with the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.The weather will be cold for the start of the marathon with temperatures in the upper 20s. With the added 25 mph northerly wind, it will actually feel more like we are in the teens.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for all the latest on your Chevron Houston Marathon forecast.