Chilly Tuesday with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front will push offshore overnight, bringing some brief showers, gusty winds, and a 20 degree drop in the temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says scattered showers can be expected along the front, but rainfall accumulations will generally stay less than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 50s once the front clears your neighborhood.

We expect the front to stall near the coast by sunrise Tuesday, and if it pushes far enough offshore, the sea fog along the coast will get blow away. As jet stream disturbances blow over the front, we can expect thick clouds to hang around and drop a little rain every now and then. Travis says it will be difficult for temperatures to warm out of the 50s Tuesday, and with the lack of sunshine, you'll want your warm jacket in addition to your umbrella.



A stronger cold front is expected to move through Wednesday, and this front will bring one more round of showers and thunderstorms. Once the front moves through Wednesday, drier air will start to move in bringing an end to rain chances by Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Valentine's Day.

Enjoy the sunshine Thursday and Friday because the clouds roll back in Saturday along with growing rain chances as we head into next week.

