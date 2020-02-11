Chilly today with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even though the cold front has pushed offshore, light rain is expected off and on throughout the day. Rainfall accumulations will generally stay less than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler this afternoon remaining below 60. And with the lack of sunshine, you'll want your warm jacket in addition to your umbrella .As jet stream disturbances blow over the front, we can expect the thick clouds to hang around and drop a little rain through tonight.A stronger cold front is expected to move through Wednesday, and this front will bring one more round of showers and thunderstorms. Once the front moves through Wednesday, drier air will start to move in bringing an end to rain chances by Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Valentine's Day.Enjoy the sunshine Thursday and Friday because the clouds roll back in Saturday along with growing rain chances as we head into next week.