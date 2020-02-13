Another chilly start and beautiful afternoon, but pollen problems continue

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temperatures are now warming under sunny skies after a chilly start. We'll be blessed with another beautiful afternoon, high temperatures will again warm in to the upper 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be breezy today, sustained at 10-15mph with stronger gusts, but they will stay about 10mph lower than the potent winds we saw yesterday.Allergy sufferers beware! The weather might be gorgeous, but the trees aren't playing nice. Oak, Ash, Pine, and Hackberry pollens are all in the "high" category.Luckily we'll get a few days of sunny skies! We'll see a little cloud cover move in Sunday afternoon, but will still get to enjoy a good amount of sunshine. More moisture streams in next week bringing back clouds and rain chances.After our beautiful weekend we'll see rain chances pick up next week as we move in to a more unsettled weather pattern. Rain chances will start on Monday, with the wettest days likely to be Tuesday and Thursday of next week.We are more than likely done with freezes this season. There are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast, but we cannot completely rule out a frost toward the end of the month. That said, if you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so.You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.