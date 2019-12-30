Chilly New Year's Eve Night... Rain returns on New Year's Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5798710" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Making plans for the New Year? You'll want to watch this forecast first.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It ended being a gorgeous Monday. Pleasant weather will continue into New Year's Eve with cool temperatures and sunny skies in the forecast.The next big weather system to impact Houston will arrive on New Year's Day. Rain showers are likely both Wednesday and Thursday, but it now looks like the deepest moisture might remain just offshore, keeping rainfall totals closer to or less than 1" in most neighborhoods. This will be a steady rain that could last several hours on both days.Our first weekend of 2020 will be filled with sunshine, then we'll be monitoring a stronger cold front coming down from Canada for the second week of January.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.