Chilly morning with pleasant weather Sunday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another beautiful day is in store for Southeast Texas on Sunday. We will start off chilly with lows in the upper 40s, and we will warm up in the 70s by the afternoon.
Temperatures will moderate Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front arriving late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will bring more messy weather, but all the mess should clear out by Halloween evening, making for chilly trick-or-treat weather.
