Chilly and wet Friday, arctic front possible next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through Houston overnight and has noticeably dropped temperatures and the humidity, but a more powerful cold front next week could bring us the coldest air of the winter.Moisture levels will quickly increase Friday morning as an upper-air disturbance blows in behind the front. This will leave us with a day that is chilly, cloudy, and wet. High temperatures today will top out in the mid 50s, with a northeast wind at 10-20mph adding an extra chill to the air. Rain chances will be on the rise late this morning, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible from the mid-morning through the early evening.The weekend should be mostly dry with lots of clouds Saturday but lots of sunshine Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonal Saturday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Houston will get grazed by a front Saturday night, dropping lows to near 40 Sunday morning. You can expect highs in the low 60s for Super Bowl Sunday.We expect another cold front to reach us next Tuesday, and yes, it is looking more likely that artic air will blow in behind it. If the arctic high pressure does move straight south down the Plains, our coldest weather would likely occur right around Valentine's Day weekend. We are forecasting highs in the 40s Thursday through Valentine's Day with at least two mornings with below freezing temperatures. A hard freeze is possible but not in our forecast at this time. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures reach 24 degrees or colder for at least two hours, putting pipes in jeopardy of freezing up and even bursting. If you are a gardener, hold off on putting any plants into the ground, and if you've already planted cold sensitive plants, be prepared to protect them next week.It is possible that moisture and cold air aloft could overlap at just the right time to bring wintry precipitation to Southeast Texas, but at this time the chance of that occurring is less than 20%. In other words, don't get your hopes up just yet. Freezing rain, ice, and snow are all possible types of wintry precipitation we could experience, but again, the chances are low this many days out. If our confidence grows in the intensity of the cold air overlapping with moisture, these chances could go up, so stay tuned!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.