WEATHER

Chill awaits Houston Marathon runners

EMBED </>More Videos

Big changes are coming to the weather this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Big changes are coming to the weather this weekend. A strong cold front will move through southeast Texas Saturday morning. This will usher in morning storms and much colder temperatures.

Most of the storms should be out of the area by the afternoon so it won't interfere with the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.

The weather will be very cold and windy for the marathon. Temperatures will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for all the latest on your Chevron Houston Marathon forecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermarathonschevron houston marathonweatherwinter weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
No results.
WEATHER
Houston Weather: Drizzle in the morning, sunshine for the afternoon
Cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Heavy snowfall leaves plane in tail-stand at airport
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
More Weather
Top Stories
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
More than 60 men arrested for soliciting minors online
Houston area children recently injured or killed by violence
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
2 women and 1 man arrested for human trafficking and prostitution
Teacher who fled with student gets 20 years
Former NFL player tackles peeping Tom outside bedroom window
Show More
Man builds bomb at sushi restaurant, reports himself, police say
Quick-thinking 9-year-old girl saves grandmother
Man fends off intruder who came in through doggy door
25 most deadly jobs in America
The 60: Big H-Town congrats for Kelvin Sampson's 600th win
More News