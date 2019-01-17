Chill awaits Houston Marathon runners

Big changes are coming to the weather this weekend. A strong cold front will move through southeast Texas Saturday morning. This will usher in morning storms and much colder temperatures.Most of the storms should be out of the area by the afternoon so it won't interfere with the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.The weather will be very cold and windy for the marathon. Temperatures will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for all the latest on your Chevron Houston Marathon forecast.