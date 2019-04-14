ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman storm chases in Texas into Louisiana

A confirmed large tornado has been spotted near Hearne. Take cover if you're near that location. pic.twitter.com/9IDR4tSaGg — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 13, 2019

And the chase is on. We're on our way to Louisiana to chase tornadoes. You can follow the chase right here throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/3peHVvwxK4 — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 13, 2019

We've made it to Lake Charles. We're on schedule to make it to our target area of Alexandria. Please follow the weather and the chase on all our digital platforms including our app all day. pic.twitter.com/slybCiGeJZ — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 13, 2019

So far our chase has led us to Alexandria LA. It's 1:15. Those rain showers to my southwest will eventually become big storms, possibly with tornadoes. If we see one we'll send out a picture. pic.twitter.com/uIczo3TPXQ — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 13, 2019

Our chase just got interesting. A Tornado Warning has been issued for the area where we are. Sirens are blaring. pic.twitter.com/SJOlTizcxf — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 13, 2019

Well we came up empty on our chase. We did encounter this heavy storm west of Alexandria. Better luck next time. pic.twitter.com/o6QbBHs60T — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 13, 2019

ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana (KTRK) -- ABC13's Chief Forecaster David Tillman and photographer Noe Cumplido hit the road Saturday morning to chase storms after reporting a severe weather risk for parts of Texas and Louisiana.The two took ABC13's new high profile truck to Alexandria, where David said would have possibly seen some of the worst of the system.While on the road, David confirmed that a large tornado touched down in Hearne, Texas, around 11 a.m.During the chase near Alexandria, David said things got a bit interesting."At one point, there was a storm that was right near us that had a tornado warning on it," said David. "It did have some rotation. We decided to try to chase the storm but the storm was moving pretty fast to the east at about 50 miles an hour and it basically outran us."After several hours, David said the storm outran them."This is the one storm we intercepted that had a tornado warning on it. It was in Pineville, Louisiana just north of Alexandria. Those dark clouds in the background were rotating but they didn't drop a tornado. We chased that storm but couldn't catch it because it was moving away at 50 mph. Then we lost cellular coverage so we couldn't follow it on radar. It was intense and scary when it passed over us. We survived!"