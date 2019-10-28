Weather

Check your costume! Here's the forecast for Halloween trick-or-treating

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another nice day is in store for Southeast Texas on Monday with partly cloudy skies and warm afternoon temperatures.

Moisture returns Tuesday bringing back a chance of scattered showers.

Rain chances continue to rise heading into Wednesday night as a cold front approaches the area. Rain could continue into Thursday morning but we are expecting it to be off the coast by the time Trick or Treaters head out in the evening. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures should continue to drop down into the 40s to start off Friday.

