Low chance for tropical development in western Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area disturbed weather for a low chance of tropical development.A disorganized area of showers and storms located east of the Bahamas has a low (10%) chance of tropical development as it moves northeast over the western Atlantic during the next five days. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week. Regardless of development, this will have no impacts for Texas.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.