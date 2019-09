CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Chambers county judge issued an emergency curfew Friday for the Winnie-Stowell area due to severe flooding.The curfew will begin at 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning. The curfew also covers East Chambers ISD boundary area. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the curfew will remain in effect until it's lifted by the county judge.People who need to get around the area for work, a medical emergency or other necessary purposes will be allowed to get out during curfew hours.Those in violation could be arrested.