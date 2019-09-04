hurricane dorian

Catfish spotted swimming in flooded Florida street ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BOYTON BEACH, Fla. -- Hurricane Dorian is approaching Florida's east coast, and floodwater-and fish-have already been spotted in the street.

Sierra Autumn Moon Tucker of Boynton Beach, Florida, tweeted a video Tuesday showing a catfish swimming in floodwaters near her Palm Beach County home. Tucker said she was walking her dog when she "noticed that the pond next to our apartment was flooded and so was the road."

She went to get a closer look and spotted the fish swimming in several inches of water that had pooled in the gutter.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the Category 2 storm was centered at about 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday about 105 miles east of Vero Beach, Florida. Top sustained winds were at 110 mph and Dorian was moving to the northwest at 6 mph.

Forecasters said Dorian is expected to move dangerously close to the coast of Florida and Georgia from Tuesday night through Wednesday night before menacing the coast of the Carolinas Thursday and Friday.

The hurricane center adjusted its forecast tracks closer to the coasts of South and North Carolina, noting "a track that close to the coast, even if landfall does not occur, is likely to bring dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge, and flooding rains across the eastern portions of the Carolinas."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridafloodingwild animalshurricane dorianfishu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker
Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Dorian before and after photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'These are gunshots:' Katy man says during shooting in Odessa
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found in closet
Angry customers pull gun over Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Tropical Storm Fernand forms in Gulf
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Dorian before and after photos
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Man wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman
Show More
Roof repair scammers preying on the elderly
Pasadena teen with rare condition moves millions on YouTube
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
Team Rubicon deploys to help Dorian victims in the Bahamas
Sugar Land Skeeters to air game completely by drone camera
More TOP STORIES News