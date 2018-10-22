Hurricane Willa is threatening the Pacific coast of Mexico with category 5 160 mph winds. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we won't get any of the strong winds from this hurricane, but we will get the rains.Willa is expected to make landfall in Mexico on Tuesday. On the current track, the core of strongest winds will make landfall north of Puerto Vallarta.Our latest computer models forecast the moisture to move into Texas and produce potentially heavy rain, especially on Wednesday.The rain will start Monday night, with a sloppy Tuesday morning commute in the forecast. Travis says we may catch some breaks in the rain late Tuesday, but Wednesday is looking very wet and stormy across Houston and most of Texas. While the bottom part of the hurricane fizzles over Mexico's mountains, the upper-level moisture of the hurricane will sail directly overhead.Travis says 2-3" of rain is likely between now and Thursday morning, with some spots picking up 4-6" of rain. Minor street flooding is possible. Bayous, creeks, and rivers are also expected to rise.While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters, pushing storms away from us. This is the time of year we look to the Pacific Ocean for tropical storms and hurricanes to send their moisture across Mexico and into Texas.