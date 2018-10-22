EYE ON THE GULF

TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE: Category 5 Hurricane Willa brings rain, not wind to Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Willa takes aim at Mexico, with rains coming to Texas next

Hurricane Willa is threatening the Pacific coast of Mexico with category 5 160 mph winds. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we won't get any of the strong winds from this hurricane, but we will get the rains.



Willa is expected to make landfall in Mexico on Tuesday. On the current track, the core of strongest winds will make landfall north of Puerto Vallarta.

Our latest computer models forecast the moisture to move into Texas and produce potentially heavy rain, especially on Wednesday.

The rain will start Monday night, with a sloppy Tuesday morning commute in the forecast. Travis says we may catch some breaks in the rain late Tuesday, but Wednesday is looking very wet and stormy across Houston and most of Texas. While the bottom part of the hurricane fizzles over Mexico's mountains, the upper-level moisture of the hurricane will sail directly overhead.

Travis says 2-3" of rain is likely between now and Thursday morning, with some spots picking up 4-6" of rain. Minor street flooding is possible. Bayous, creeks, and rivers are also expected to rise.

While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters, pushing storms away from us. This is the time of year we look to the Pacific Ocean for tropical storms and hurricanes to send their moisture across Mexico and into Texas.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & worldtropical weather
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
HURRICANE MICHAEL: Death toll rises to 11 from monster storm
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of homes
Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties until 4 a.m. Saturday
The difference between weather watches and warnings
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
Unprecedented rain, floods prompt boil-water notice for Austin
It'll be cloudy, cool, and wet through Thursday morning
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
WET AND WILD: Warm winter predicted for much of the U.S.
More Weather
Top Stories
Hundreds of Trump supporters wait in cold for MAGA rally
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Beto O'Rourke campaigns at multiple Houston area locations
Innocent man killed in road rage crash was on his way to work
Unprecedented rain, floods prompt boil-water notice for Austin
Airline under fire over racist incident on flight
Rae Carruth out of prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Woman who blocked man from building says she did nothing wrong
Show More
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
Paula Abdul falls off stage during show
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Officer caught on video punching teen girl during arrest
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside stadium
More News