Category 4 Hurricane Dorian continues to move northwest towards Florida

Dorian continues to strengthen and now has estimated wind speeds of 145 mph. The latest track turns Dorian northward as it nears Florida. It's possible that Dorian may not officially make landfall until it makes it way towards the Carolinas.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 145 mph. There has been a slight change in the track of Dorian with the track shifting slightly north and east. This "may" keep landfall from happening until it reaches the Carolinas. Either way, this hurricane could bring major impacts to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas as we head into early next week. (There is still some uncertainty with the track but the East coast will need to be on alert)A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions will be possible by Sunday.The storm is forecast to remain at category 4 intensity Saturday with around 145 mph winds as it approaches the Bahamas. The forecast continues to slow down the forward speed of Dorian, meaning impacts to Florida may not be felt until early next week. Dorian is no threat to Texas.A disturbance, not related to Dorian, will cross the western Gulf next week. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app