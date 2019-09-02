eye on the gulf

Cat. 5 Hurricane Dorian causing catastrophic damage in the northern Bahamas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian remains as a category 5 hurricane as it batters the northern Bahamas. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 165 mph but wind speeds are expected to fluctuate throughout the day. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Bahamas and parts of the Florida Coastline. A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for parts of the Florida coast. Overall, the outlook continues to improve some for Florida with the track cone of Dorian now mostly offshore from the Sunshine State. If the center does stay offshore from Florida, it could still make landfall in the Carolinas later in the week bringing some major impacts to that area too. Either way, this hurricane will bring significant impacts to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas and preparations must continue ahead of this powerful hurricane.

Dorian is still very slow moving with a westward movement of only 1 mph, meaning impacts to the Bahamas may be longer and catastrophic than originally thought. Dorian is no threat to Texas.

A disturbance unrelated to Dorian is moving westward through the Gulf. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store

Get it on Google Play


SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
Hurricane hunters: Take a journey into the eye of the storm
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to watch ABC13 if your power or cable goes out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
3-year-old hit by car after sneaking out of home
2 teens, 1 adult injured in ATV crash in Crosby: Sheriff
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Using electric shock on students now illegal in Texas
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Show More
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
Digital Deal of the Day
Customers remember Sugar Land store clerk after his death
Alleged shoplifter threatens worker with hypodermic needle
More TOP STORIES News