Cat. 4 Hurricane Dorian causing catastrophic damage in the northern Bahamas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian is now a category 4 hurricane as it batters the northern Bahamas. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 155 mph but wind speeds are expected to fluctuate throughout the day. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Bahamas and parts of the Florida coastline. A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for parts of the Florida coast. Overall, the outlook continues to improve some for Florida with the track cone of Dorian now mostly offshore from the Sunshine State. If the center does stay offshore from Florida, it could still make landfall in the Carolinas later in the week bringing some major impacts to that area too. Either way, this hurricane will bring significant impacts to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas and preparations must continue ahead of this powerful hurricane.
Dorian is still very slow moving with a westward movement of only 1 mph, meaning impacts to the Bahamas may be longer and catastrophic than originally thought. Dorian is no threat to Texas.
A disturbance unrelated to Dorian is moving westward through the Gulf. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app
!DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:Available in the App StoreGet it on Google PlaySEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.