DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now

Here's your tropical weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic this week. but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Hawaii needs to keep a close eye on Hurricane Lane.

Lane's peak winds topped 150 mph early Tuesday morning, and it could impact all of the Hawaiian Islands later this week as it turns north in the Central Pacific.

Travis also says that while the Atlantic is quiet for now, a pair of strong tropical waves are expected to emerge out of Africa starting this weekend. Now that water temperatures in the eastern Atlantic have finally warmed up, these waves bear watching for development over the deep tropics.

So far this season five named storms have formed in the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Florence.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.
