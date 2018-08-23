WEATHER

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Cat 4 Hurricane Lane drenching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week

Travis Herzog has an update on Hurricane Lane and the rest of the tropics.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic this week. but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Hawaii needs to keep a close eye on Hurricane Lane.

Lane's peak winds topped 160 mph early Wednesday morning, and Travis says this is the closest a category 5 hurricane has gotten to Hawaii in recorded history. It will impact all of the Hawaiian Islands over the next few days as it moves northwest in the Central Pacific and gradually weakens.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Hawaii County on the Big Island, and hurricane force winds are expected on Thursday.

Lane could dump up to 20 inches of rain on the windward side of some of the islands, leading to flash-flooding and landslides.

Travis also says that while the Atlantic is quiet for now, a pair of strong tropical waves are expected to emerge out of Africa starting this weekend. Now that water temperatures in the eastern Atlantic have finally warmed up, these waves bear watching for development over the deep tropics.

So far this season five named storms have formed in the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Florence.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.
