WEATHER

GRIT AND DETERMINATION: Galveston tourists and locals fight through Labor Day floods

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain down in Galveston caused tourists and locals to battle through holiday floods

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
September started with a flood for Galveston due to 10 inches of rain falling Monday, creating problems for locals and tourists alike.

Hopeful cruise passengers were stuck for hours just out of reach of their ship. Several roads around the port were underwater.

RELATED: Tropical downpours mean Labor Day holiday washout for Galveston Island

One of the passengers was Shonda Tompkins, who came with a group from Oklahoma hoping to make it on board a Carnival cruise ship.

"We went through quite a bit of deep water and couldn't get through," she said. "It was pretty stressful earlier."

Carnival pushed back the departure until 7 p.m, giving passengers three extra hours to make it on board.

For some who live on the island though, there was no escape. They waded through the best they could and found some help.

Shawn Rehman opened the Ball Street Food Store even though the building flooded with six inches of water.

Rehman said many of his customers don't drive and had fewer options.

"Neighborhood people just walk around. They don't have cars. I know they are going to end up walking over here," he said.

This Labor Day, both visitors and natives made it through with some grit and determination.

"We are determined to get on that ship so we can get to the ocean," Tompkins said.

"It's not going to stop us, man. Harvey didn't stop us so this is nothing, you know," Rehman said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingstormcruise shiptouristGalvestonGalveston County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
Drivers trapped as 10 inches of rain fall on San Antonio
Tropical Storm Gordon: This year's storm name list
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman shot by man she just met after allegedly stealing truck
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Police
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Drivers trapped as 10 inches of rain fall on San Antonio
Mississippi and Louisiana residents prepare for Gordon's impact
'American Idol' hopefuls audition for chance to be a star
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Show More
19 people trapped upside down on malfunctioning carnival ride
UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank
Signs with lyrics of Houston rappers popping up across town
New program helps low, moderate-income buyers afford homes
Pink eye on the rise now that students are back at school
More News