Businesses around the city begin to shutdown, anticipating winter freeze

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration ahead of this weekend's anticipated ice storm, causing several major businesses and agencies to close around the Houston area.

The city of Houston announced that the Municipal Courts would be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Business will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said they have canceled all appointments for Monday, Feb. 15, and will also close the Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer Center, Sleep Center, COVID-19 testing locations, and the Pearland Administrative Office Building, due to icy weather conditions. Officials will be contacting those with a scheduled appointment.

The Houston Zoo will close early on Saturday, and remain closed until Tuesday, Feb. 16. Guest who have already purchased tickets can contact the Zoo to reschedule their visit for another day.



The Harris County Tax office will be closed for both Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 in anticipation of the freezing weather. "While all Harris County Tax Office locations will be closed due to dangerous weather conditions, Tax Office customers may still complete their transactions," Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett said. "Customers are encouraged to use the Tax Office website and phone options to conduct their business."

MD Anderson Cancer Center will be closed for appointments on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb 16. Appointments will be rescheduled, and patients will be notified of the changes.

