Tropical storm Hanna brings changes to Galveston despite prediction of no direct hit

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Hanna may not directly hit the upper Texas coast, which includes Galveston, but it has already started to cause some changes in the area.

Tides are already higher than normal, by as much as four feet at both low and high tide, because the tropical storm took a more northwesterly track on Thursday night.

Businesses prepared for the expected storms by placing sand bags outside. The Galveston County Emergency Management is on standby monitoring the storm and will be activated if needed.

Areas from San Luis Pass to Matagorda County are predicted to see the higher tides and rain from Hanna, which will make landfall in south Texas on Saturday.

Despite a threat of severe weather, people were at the beach on Friday even as the sky grew cloudier.

One couple from Oklahoma even rented a beach house on the west end of Galveston Island.

"We were starting to go stir crazy at home because of the virus. We work from home. Our idea of getting out of the house was sitting on our balcony. This gives us something different to see," they said.

The rising tide made another couple who were celebrating their wedding anniversary more nervous.
"We don't know if we should move our cars," they said.

The higher than normal tides are expected to breach the duneline, according to Galveston County's Office of Emergency Managament (OEM).

The county's OEM is not activated but is monitoring the weather conditions.

"We don't expect any serious issues from the storm at this time, but it's a reminder to people that this won't be the last storm of the season," said the agency's spokesperson.

