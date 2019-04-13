Weather

Brown-orange 'snirt' coats the ground after recent blizzard

The recent winter storm that hit parts of Minnesota didn't leave behind a white blanket of snow.

Instead, it was more like a blanket of a brown-orange mixture.

Experts say the blame lies in New Mexico and Texas.

Apparently the same storm that caused the blizzard in Minnesota, also threw dust from New Mexico and Texas into the atmosphere.

Users on social media titled the strange mixture "snirt," a combination of snow and dirt.
