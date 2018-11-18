WEATHER

Houston Weather: Continued wet and cool for Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Most of this rain should move out Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now that the latest cool front has pushed through, expect Monday to be cool, wet, and at times stormy. Temps will stay at or below 52 all day. The wettest and stormiest part of the day will be from lunchtime into the middle afternoon hours. Tuesday will be much nicer with plenty of sunshine and mild temps.

More rain is expected for holiday travel on Wednesday. A strong storm cannot be ruled out late in the day. Most of this rain should move out Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures returning to the 60s.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Falling tree narrowly misses Eyewitness News reporter
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
What is a nor'easter?
More Weather
Top Stories
Horse rescued from manhole in Third Ward, authorities say
Thanksgiving expected to be partly sunny and mild
Watson hugs injured photographer after pass hits her nose
Kylie Jenner makes guest appearance at Ulta Beauty
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
Texans and Redskins come together after gruesome leg injury
Teen driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
First images show missing submarine's seafloor wreckage
Show More
Singer Justin Bieber confirms marriage to Hailey Baldwin
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
ASTROWORLD DAY: Mayor Turner honors Rapper Travis Scott
Texans win 7th straight game after taking down Washington
NFL coach Condoleezza Rice? One team might make it happen
More News