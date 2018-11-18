Now that the latest cool front has pushed through, expect Monday to be cool, wet, and at times stormy. Temps will stay at or below 52 all day. The wettest and stormiest part of the day will be from lunchtime into the middle afternoon hours. Tuesday will be much nicer with plenty of sunshine and mild temps.More rain is expected for holiday travel on Wednesday. A strong storm cannot be ruled out late in the day. Most of this rain should move out Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures returning to the 60s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.