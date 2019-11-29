Breezy, warm, and humid for Saturday with a chance for showers and storms

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It'll stay warm and humid until a cold front sweeps through the area Saturday evening. The chance for severe storms in Houston has gone down.Keep an umbrella handy all day Saturday with scattered showers popping up from time to time.Saturday evening's cold front will be a strong one. This front is expected to bring a thin line of scattered thunderstorms to the region, then much cooler, drier, and sunnier weather for Sunday. A few of the storms could be severe, especially northeast of Houston. If that happens, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main threat. Even if the storms aren't severe, a heavy downpour could briefly greet those attending the Christmas tree lightning ceremony Saturday evening.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.