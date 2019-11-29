Breezy, warm, and humid for Black Friday, strong storms possible Saturday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that a warm front has blown through, expect warm and humid conditions into Saturday. It'll be a bit breezy on Black Friday as well.All that moisture will help to spark some very light showers and drizzle during the day. It won't be heavy enough to cause any major problems for you shoppers.Saturday afternoon's cold front will be a strong one. This front could bring scattered strong thunderstorms to the region, then much cooler, drier, and sunnier weather for Sunday. A few of the storms could be severe, especially northeast of Houston. If that happens, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be the main threat. Even if the storms aren't severe, a heavy downpour could greet those attending the Christmas tree lightning ceremony Saturday evening.