Weather

Breezy & Warm Sunday with scattered rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It ended up being a beautiful Saturday with partly cloudy skies but changes are coming...

Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. Showers are possible starting Sunday afternoon, but the better rain chance will come in the evening. A few thunderstorms can also not be ruled out but severe weather is not anticipated.

The best chance of rain appears to be on Monday as a cold front approaches. Slow-moving thunderstorms are possible along the front, which could lead to minor street flooding. The front will continue to slowly meander to the south but may not push through most of the area until Tuesday morning. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday as that front hangs out around the area. Warm, humid air will roll back in quickly Wednesday, bringing back scattered thunderstorms.

The front will get one more push to the south Wednesday night, drying us out Thursday and Valentine's Day.

READ ALSO: Here's why your car is covered in a reddish-brown film today

EMBED More News Videos

Did you wake up today needing a car wash? Here's what Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog says caused the big mess.



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in NW Houston
Maleah Davis' father plans her 5th birthday party
Grandfather killed in crash at major Fort Bend Co. intersection
HS student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for the Oscars
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
Police looking for SUV driver who killed motorcyclist
Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi
Show More
Official: American casualties in Afghan military mission
Flare-up at chemical plant in Baytown caused by power outage
Coronavirus outbreak: 1st American death confirmed
20 dead, 31 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Roughnecks player gears-up to greet fans at league opener
More TOP STORIES News