Breezy & Warm Sunday with scattered rain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5908787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you wake up today needing a car wash? Here's what Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog says caused the big mess.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It ended up being a beautiful Saturday with partly cloudy skies but changes are coming...Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. Showers are possible starting Sunday afternoon, but the better rain chance will come in the evening. A few thunderstorms can also not be ruled out but severe weather is not anticipated.The best chance of rain appears to be on Monday as a cold front approaches. Slow-moving thunderstorms are possible along the front, which could lead to minor street flooding. The front will continue to slowly meander to the south but may not push through most of the area until Tuesday morning. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday as that front hangs out around the area. Warm, humid air will roll back in quickly Wednesday, bringing back scattered thunderstorms.The front will get one more push to the south Wednesday night, drying us out Thursday and Valentine's Day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.