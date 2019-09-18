Weather

Brays Bayou in Meyerland tops flooding concerns for residents

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People living near the Brays Bayou are hoping for the best as heavy rain is expected to hit the area due to a tropical depression in the Gulf.



Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall Tuesday afternoon roughly 15 miles south of Freeport. It was downgraded to a tropical depression around 6:40 p.m.

The main threat from the depression continues to be extremely heavy rain leading to extensive street flooding, and possible creek and bayou flooding.

County and city leaders say they're watching the city's bayous carefully, and so are residents like Blanca Muñoz, whose beauty salon sits close to the Brays Bayou in Meyerland.

"I hope that it starts raining slowly in the bayou," she told ABC13.

Meanwhile, residents like Bruce Anderson, who has called the Meyerland area home for almost 40 years, says he believes the city's recent flood control projects will help protect them.

"I'm very confident that the people doing the Brays project know their business," explained Anderson. "At the time of the Harvey flood, the Brays project had advanced it just a little bit down stream from where we are, but not quite to here."

For more than 20 years, the Harris County Flood Control District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have worked to change the channel to reduce the risk of flooding. Project Brays is entering its final phase as many bridges are being worked on.

