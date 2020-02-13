Big temp drop on a big wind Wednesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a significant weather change Wednesday.You might be tempted to leave the house without a jacket since it will be muggy and in the 70s around sunrise. That will prove to be a big mistake.Once the cold front reaches Houston around midday, the wind will gust from the north between 30-40 mph and temperatures will tumble into the 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible for several hours after the front arrives, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy, too.Isolated showers are possible ahead of the front during the morning, then the rain chance will climb along and behind the front. Expect a higher chance for showers all afternoon in Houston. Drier air should blow in Wednesday night, ending the chance for rain and allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s.We are near peak pollen season, but we'll need to give it another couple of weeks before we fully rid ourselves of local oak pollen issues. Oak pollen levels are verging on extreme, so a heavy rain would do a lot to help decrease the amount of the allergen that's floating in the air. Unfortunately, the cold front's winds will also blow a lot of pollen off the trees and into the air, so expect the oak count to climb Thursday and Friday.Right now it looks great! The stronger cold front arriving Wednesday will bring some spectacular weather leading into Easter weekend. Good Friday should come with an abundance of sunshine, a chilly morning in the 40s, and a mild, sunny afternoon in the 70s. Friday will also likely be our coldest morning left until after the summer. The Gulf breeze returns for the weekend, bringing back cloud and mild temps. We currently have a 20% chance for brief shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but we've taken the rain chance out for Easter Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will range from the 50s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon.