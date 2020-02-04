Weather

Big chill: Major temperature drop is on the way for Houston Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major temperature swing is on the way Wednesday as a powerful winter storm blows through Texas. Before it gets cold, it will get much warmer. We could actually get close to breaking the record high temperature today of 81 degrees that was set back in 1957.

A strong cold front will blow in late tonight and Wednesday morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible along the front Wednesday morning, then temperatures will tumble throughout the day. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Extensive snow showers are expected in northwest parts of Texas, which will only increase the chilly blowing our way Wednesday night.

With unusually cold air in the upper levels Wednesday night, a little wintry precipitation could make it into our part of the state. At this time it appears light snow is possible, but any accumulations would be light and melt shortly away after the sun rises. The best chance for these light snow showers will be north and west of Houston. Stay tuned as everything has to come together just right for this to occur.

