Tropical Storm Beta forecast to turn to the west-northwest on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Beta will start moving slowly towards the west-northwest on Sunday. Winds are still at 60 MPH, central pressure is 997 MB.Beta is expected to stay a tropical storm as it nears the TX coast late Monday into Tuesday morning.A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for parts of Southeast Texas, including Houston, and from Port Aransas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Initial rain bands are expected to arrive late Saturday night into Sunday.A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for our coastline from Corpus Christi all the way up to High Island. 2-4 feet of storm surge will be possible along the coast. Tides are also expected to be elevated as early as Saturday evening... low-lying roads may flood.A flash flood watch will also be in effect for much of Southeast Texas through Tuesday night. Prolonged rain from Beta will have the potential to produce up to 20 inches of rainfall along the coast and 8-12 inches inland.Beta poses a heavy rain threat to southeast Texas. Beta's exact path is still uncertain, but coastal flooding from storm surge and inland flooding from heavy rain is possible. Tropical storm force winds could reach the area as early as Sunday night. We'll get the rain and coastal flooding as early as Sunday.As the storm approaches the Texas coastline to our south it will gradually turn more northeasterly, lifting towards SE Texas. The center of the latest forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall near Matagorda Bay before making that turn. There is still some question as to how inland that storm will go before the northeast turn.There is an increasing risk of heavy rainfall and flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast Sunday through at least the middle of next week, as Beta is forecast to move slowly toward and along, or offshore of the coast through that time.Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy continues to spin over the Atlantic, it's no threat to the Gulf.Wilfred was the lone remaining name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list. It was claimed Friday morning by a tropical storm far in the Atlantic.With the names exhausted, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed and made landfall in Portugal. And then, Beta, a much closer threat to southeast Texas, formed after that.The only other time storms reverted to the Greek alphabet was in the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.