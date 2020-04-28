Beta continues to move farther away from Texas

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beta brings heavy rainfall to the southeast parts of the U.S. as it continues to track northeast away from Texas.Isolated flash flooding is possible from the Southern Appalachians into South and North Carolina on Friday.For the first time in a long time, no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days!You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place since we are still in the weeks of peak hurricane activity. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.